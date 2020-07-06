Highlight achievements of local sports persons: Advisor Farooq

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Monday maintained that the achievements of local sports players should be highlighted so that they act as youth icons for aspiring players of Jammu and Kashmir.

He made these remarks while chairing a review meeting to discuss functioning of the Youth Services and Sports Department and J&K Sports Council here at the Civil Secretariat today.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Khan asked YSS and JKSC to identify local players with achievements in their respective fields and to utilize them so that youth would be attracted towards sports.

He underscored the need to encourage outstanding players from J&K by highlighting their achievements.“These local players would be J&K’s ambassadors and would also serve as youth icons for budding players of J&K,” Advisor Khan said.

He impressed upon the officers to come up with a partnership plan with local football or other sports clubs so that the government infrastructure and facilities would be offered to these clubs to hone and tab the local talent across J&K.

On the occasion, Advisor Khan directed DG YSS to provide district-wise details of all projects under the supervision of the directorate so that works would be prioritized accordingly and finished on time.

The meeting also discussed the renovation-cum-upgradation works of Bashshi Stadium, SK Indoor Stadium, Gindun Park Raj Bagh and other projects in J&K.

The Advisor directed the concerned executing agencies to finish the projects within a given time frame so that the sporting facilities would be made available to players and youth alike.