Hiking, Trekking expedition concludes in Bhadarwah

A 10 days ‘Hiking and trekking expedition’ organized by Directorate of Sports and Physical Education (SPE) Jammu University concluded on Sunday in Bhaderwah with a valedictory function.

The aim of the expedition was to bring Bhaderwah on the international map of trekking.

Fifty trekkers including 40 students drawn from different Colleges of Jammu Division, Jammu University and Bhadarwah Campus along with 10 staff members participated in the adventure cum motivational trip to the Glaciers of Bhadarwah, while following all precautions and SOPs.

On the concluding day, a valedictory function was organized at Lad Ded Auditorium of Bhadarwah Campus, which was attended by different dignitaries from University of Jammu, Indian Army, Bhadarwah Campus besides students of different affiliated colleges who participated in the expedition. A colourful cultural bonanza was also presented by the Master Farooq’s Cultural group depicting the culture of Bhadarwah and its adjoining areas.

The proceedings of the valedictory function was conducted by Arif Haleem Khateeb External Relations Officer Bhadarwah Campus.

The students, who explored the glaciers of Bhadarwah in the lap of mighty Ashapati and other destinations said that the initiative of the ‘Directorate of Sports and Physical Education (SPE) Jammu University is great to show the hidden beauty of this Bhadarwah valley.

Director SPE Jammu University DrDaudIqbal Baba said that the motive was to explore the hidden beauty of Bhadarwah to attract adventure enthusiasts to this valley and to make Bhadarwah an all season attraction for the tourists.

It is notable that the contingent consisted of 40 students from University of Jammu, Bhadarwah Campus, GDC Bhadarwah, GDC Kilotran, GDC Kotranka, GDC Ramnagar, GDC R S Pura, GDC Thanamandi, GDC Kalakot, GDC Bishnah, GDC Kathua, GDC Reasi and GDC Mishriwala, along with 10 staff members.

During these 10 days, the trekkers explored different locations in and around Bhadarwah including Ashapati Glacier, Guldanda, Bheja, Khanni Top, Thanthera, Bask Challa, Hanga, Mathola, Jai Gathi and Bash Dhar.