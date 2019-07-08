Sports
Hima Das wins second international gold inside a week

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das claimed her second international gold in women’s 200m with a top finish at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland.

Hima, who has been struggling with a back problem for the past few months, clocked 23.97 seconds to clinch the gold while VK Vismaya bagged the silver in 24.06 on Sunday.

National record holder Muhammed Anas also won the gold in men’s 200m race with a time of 21.18 seconds.

This was Hima’s second competitive 200m race of the year. She has a personal best of 23.10s, which she clocked last year.

In her first competitive 200m race of the year, the Assam runner had clocked 23.65s on her way to gold in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix, also in Poland, on Tuesday. Vismaya had finished third in that meet with a personal best time of 23.75.

Hima is the reigning world junior champion and national record holder in 400m. 

National record holder Muhammed Anas also won the gold in men’s 200m race at Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland on Sunday.

M P Jabir won the gold in men’s 400m hurdles in 50.21 seconds while Jithin Paul was third in 52.26 secs. Indians swept the women’s 400m race through P Saritaben (52.77 secs), Sonia Baishya (53.73 secs) and R Vithya (53.73 secs).

