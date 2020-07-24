Hopeful India will organize sporting events in Sept-Oct: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is hoping India would be abe to organise sporting events in a phased manner by September-October, saying it will help in boosting the confidence of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sports Ministry had resumed training camps of some Olympics disciplines in the last week of May and Rijiju said events will also gradually start in the near future.

“The government has allowed some sporting activities with certain restrictions while following a stringent SOP, the guidelines that must be followed by every sporting organisation,” Rijiju said while addressing a ministerial forum of Commonwealth countries on Thursday.

“I am happy to inform that the training of our elite, Olympic-bound athletes has begun in specialised camps, recently.”

During his address, Rijiju shared India’s road to resumption of sports activities for the post COVID-19 era.

“I have also spoken to the sports ministers of all states and union territories, as well as the National Sports Federations and asked them to slowly resume some sporting events.

“We need that to boost the confidence of people. I am hopeful India will have sporting events from September or October, even the big leagues in various sports are considering resumption.”