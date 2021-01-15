Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:42 AM

I-League|Real Kashmir FC beat Chennai City FC 2-0

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:42 AM
Representational Pic

Real Kashmir FC on Friday registered its first win of the I-League season as they beat Chennai City FC by 2-0 in the match played at Kolkata.

Having missed its chance of starting season with a win in its opening match against TRUA FC earlier this week, Real Kashmir FC made sure this time to come out as winners from the match. DipandaDicka scored first goal of match in 16th minute for Real Kashmir FC. At halftime Real Kashmir FC were leading by 1-0 goals .

In second half , Real Kashmir FC continued to look for the goals and L Ralte made it 2-0 in 84th minute of the game.

Real Kashmir FC won by 2-0 goals .With this win they jumped to third place on points table with four points from two matches.

