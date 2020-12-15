Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 11:27 PM

ICC announces schedule for 2022 Women's World Cup, India to open against a qualifier

India will open their campaign in the rescheduled Women’s ODI World Cup against a qualifier on March 6, 2022 at Tauranga’s Bay Oval in New Zealand, according to the 31-match schedule announced by the ICC on Tuesday.

India have two more matches against qualifiers on March 12 and March 22 at Seddon park, Hamilton in the eight-team round-robin format event.

Among the marquee games, Tauranga will host the rematch of the 2017 Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s with India taking on England on March 16.

India will then face Australia at Eden Park, Auckland on March 19, before locking horns with South Africa on March 27 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The event, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic from its original window in February-March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues retained, will be held between March 4 and April 3, 2022.

The first global women’s cricket event to be played since the T20 World Cup in Australia in March, it will feature eight of the world’s best nations going head-to-head across Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin. “We have all been through a very difficult year and are happy to be getting back at playing the game we all love,” India captain Mithali Raj said in an ICC release.

