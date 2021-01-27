ICC introduces 'ICC Player of the Month' awards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the introduction of the ‘ICC Player of the Month’ awards to recognise and celebrate the best performances of both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

In a media release, ICC stated that an independent ICC voting academy comprising former players, broadcasters, and journalists from around the world, will team up with fans to vote for the ICC men’s and women’s player of the month respectively.

Youngsters such as Mohammed Siraj (India), Washington Sundar (India), T. Natarajan (India), Rishabh Pant (India), RahmanullahGurbaz (Afghanistan) to established players such as RavichandranAshwin (India), Joe Root (England), Steve Smith (Australia), MarizanneKapp (South Africa), Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Nida Dar (Pakistan) will be among the candidates for the month of January.

“The ICC Player of the Month is a great way to connect with fans of the sport and celebrate performances of their favourite players through the year. It gives us all an opportunity to acknowledge world class performances on the field by male and female cricketers and they have been in abundance throughout January,” Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager – Cricket, said. The nomination and voting process:

The three nominees for each of the categories will be determined by the ICC Awards nominations committee based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that month (the first to the last day of each calendar month.)

This shortlist is then voted for by the independent ICC voting academy and fans around the world.