IANS
Dubai,
September 22, 2020

ICC launches merchandise licensing partner tender process

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday launched the tender process for the appointment of both a host country merchandise licensing partner and an online merchandise licensing partner for the T20 World Cup 2021 and the World Cup 2023. Both the events are slated to be hosted in India.

The host country merchandising licensing partner will design, develop and implement a merchandise licensing program for the host country, said the ICC in a media release. The online merchandise licensing program will feature a far-reaching global online retail presence for a wide range of event branded licensed products, that specifically promote cricket and or the ICC events, it added.

