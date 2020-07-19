ICC Meet | BCCI hoping for formal postponement of T20 WC today

On hold for the past two months, the fate of this year’s T20 World Cup will be up for a decisive round of deliberation when the ICC board meets virtually on Monday with the BCCI hoping for a postponement to ensure that the IPL can go ahead.

The global event is supposed to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia but the country’s cricket board had, in May itself, expressed its inability to host amid a second surge of COVID-19 cases in the state of Victoria.

With India’s case load also exceeding the 10 lakh mark, including more than 26,000 deaths, the IPL, if it is held, is likely to move to the UAE once the central government gives its go ahead.

“The first step was postponement of Asia Cup, which has happened. We can only start to move ahead with our plans after the ICC announces the postponement. They have been sitting on the decision even after Cricket Australia said that they are not too keen on hosting the event,” a BCCI Apex Council member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

This year’s T20 World Cup will likely be held in Australia in 2022 as India doesn’t want to swap its 2021 hosting rights with Cricket Australia as of now. That Australia won’t be hosting the mega event was clear after the cricket board told its players to prepare for a white-ball series against England scheduled for late September.