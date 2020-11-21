ICDS organises sports activities in Ganderbal under BBBP

The ICDS department in collaboration with District Youth Services and Sports department today organized sports activities under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) at Govt. College of Physical Education Stadium, Gadoora here.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

During the program, various sports activities were organised like Cricket, Tug of War and Badminton in which over 200 girls participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC highlighted the importance and significance of empowering women and girls. He said promoting gender equality is crucial in accelerating sustainable development.

The DC also stressed on the importance of such programs in promoting gender equality and said the girls are nowhere less than the boys. He said they are important stakeholders of society and it is our collective responsibility to take care of their needs and empowerment.

Iqbal said several programs were organised by the district administration to promote the importance of girl child including cultural events, debates and road shows.

Later, DC distributed prizes among students who performed better in different sports activities.