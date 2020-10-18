Iconic performance by Lal Bazar-XI goalkeeper helps them clinch trophy

The final match of Lal Bazar premier knockout football tournament was played between Lal Bazar-XI and Burry FC at Khan Bagh ground.

It was a neck to neck competition between teams and the match was totally unpredictable. Junaid, a player of Lal bazar XI scored 2 goals against the opposite team but on the other side Burry FC‘s player also scored the brace. The equality of goals (2-2) pushed the match into penalty shootouts.

The outstanding performance of goalkeeper from Lal bazar XI who saved three goals in penalty shootout mean Lal Bazar XI emerged as the champions and won the tournament. The man of the match was awarded to the goal keeper while as Ali was titled as the player of the tournament.

Head of management, Salim Kaloo said I am ebullient after exploring the game play of both the teams. They embellished the ground with their team management and foot work. These kinds of matches provide the learning experience and bring the gale of enthusiasm to the youngsters

Chairman of Real Kashmir announced that we will introduce new team as Kashmir Warriors in affiliation with Real Kashmir. This platform will provide the opportunity to the deserving players to excel in the football and later on to play professionally.