IFA Shield-Kolkata | Danish leads Real Kashmir FC to win

The heroics of local Kashmiri lad Danish Farooq were on display as Real Kashmir FC started its campaign in historic IFA Shield football tournament on winning note in Kolkata on Sunday.

Playing its first match of the tournament at East Bengal Ground against Peerless Sports Club, Real Kashmir FC emerged winner by 2-1 margin. It is for the first time ever that any Kashmir based football team is participating in the IFA Shield, the tournament which has over a century old legacy in football, organised presently by Indian Football Association (IFA).

In the match, Real Kashmir FC fielded five local Kashmir based players in the playing eleven, out of whom four including Adnan, Basit, Shakir and Shahid were making their debuts for the club at National level. For the match Real Kashmir FC opted to rest its foreign players, while as another top local Kashmir star Farhan Ganie was also rested. Real Kashmir FC were taken by surprise in the match as U Rai gave lead to local side against Peerless Sports Club in the 20th minute.

The players of Real Kashmir FC responded well by bouncing back in the match, by scoring back to back goals shortly to earn lead. Chesterpaul scored equaliser in the 25th minute and in 32nd minute it was Danish who turned fortunes in favor of his team. Danish for his brilliant performance in the match was awarded man of the match.