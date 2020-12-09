Sports, Today's Paper
IFA Shield-Kolkatta | Real Kashmir FC storms into quarter finals

Continuing its winning run in the ongoing historic IFA Shield football tournament, Real Kashmir FC on Wednesday defeated Aryan Football Team by 3-0 margin at Kalyani Ground, Kolkatta.

The FC club were boosted with the return of its star player Mason Roberts.

The FC club came out with aggressive approach, and went on to score three back to back goals to register a thumping 3-0 win.

With this win Real Kashmir FC has qualified into quarterfinal from the Group-B . They are scheduled to take on runner-up of Group C on December 14 at East Bengal ground.

