IFA Shield-Kolkatta|Real Kashmir FC to begin its campaign today

The lone I-League football club of J&K, Real Kashmir FC is going to start its campaign in historic IFA Shield in Kolkatta on Sunday.

In its first match of the tournament Real Kashmir FC would be taking on Peerless SC at East Bengal ground.

Real Kashmir has been in Kolkatta from last six days in its own created bio-secure bubble ahead of the I-League. As the whole I-League which starts next month, is being held this time in Kolkatta due to COVID-19 pandemic, Real Kashmir FC have also stationed itself in the city. Before I-League, the Kashmir based club would be taking part in historic IFA Shield tournament. Real Kashmir would be playing second match of the tournament on December 9 against Aryan Club at Kalyani Ground.

In the IFA Shield tournament , Real Kashmir FC would be playing without most of its foreign recruits while as coach David Robertson is expected to join the team for the match.