'Illegal' cricket betting surfaces

Amid COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir, cricket betting is a new menace which has surfaced in Kashmir.

All major sports activities including cricket tournaments came to halt but few grounds in Budgam, Baramulla and Bandipora districts remained abuzz with cricket matches.

On Saturday, a report related to cricket betting in Pattan area went viral as one person sold jewelry of his wife to bet on the match which involved some cricketers of J&K. Terming the practice as illegal, J&K Cricket Association said it will investigate the matter and players.

“We have come to know that players who have represented J&K at National level are also involved. It is total illegal practice and violates all the rules and regulations. If any player registered with JKCA is found involved he will be banned,” said JKCA official. Cricketer and J&K Ranji Trophy captain ParvezRasool said he was shocked to learn about it.

“When I came to know about a person selling jewelry to bet on a match, I was shocked. It is big issue and should be stopped immediately,” Parvez Rasool said.