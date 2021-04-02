Imp to play simple hockey: Rupinder

On his first foreign tour since 2019, seasoned drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh on Friday emphasised on playing simple hockey instead of being too dramatic on the field as the Indian team gears up to take on Olympic Champions Argentina.

Rupinder had injured hamstring one week before the team left for Europe. “I was in good nick last year. Now against Argentina, it will be all about finding that rhythm back. It is important to play simple hockey, as chief coach Graham Reid always says and not do anything too dramatic. Focus will be on basic skills, strong defence, good on-field communication and coordination with each other.”

India will play their first practice match against Argentina on April 6.