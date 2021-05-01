India to open 2021-22 FIH Pro League campaign against NZ on Feb 5

The Indian men’s hockey team will open its campaign in the third edition of FIH Pro League against New Zealand on February 5 next year as the world governing body released the schedule of the prestigious tournament. India will also take on Australia and Spain in February as it plays five away matches that month before taking on Germany and Argentina at home.

After the match against the Black Sticks, India will take on Australia on February 12 and 13 before facing Spain (Feb 26 and 27). India will play against Germany (March 12, 13) and Argentina (March 19, 20) at home. The next month, India will face England (April 2, 3) at home, followed by away games against Belgium (on June 11 and 12) and Netherlands (June 18 and 19) in a packed 2022 season.

“It (schedule) gives us an opportunity to plan our preparations well in advance. Though right now our focus is on doing well in Tokyo this July and peaking at the right time to succeed at the Olympic Games, we now know what needs to be done in the second half of the year,” said India skipper Manpreet Singh.”