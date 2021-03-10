Inter-Battalion Sports Meet-2021 concludes

The closing Ceremony of the three days event “Inter Battalion Sports Meet” 2021 was held at Gulsahn Ground Jammu.

A.K.Choudhary, ADGP Armed J&K was the chief guest on the occasion.

Director Police Academy, Udhampur, Dr S.D Singh Jamwal, ADGP Security J&K, Mukesh Singh, IGP Armed/IR Jammu Zone, DaneshRana, commandants of Jammu based battalion, SSP Jammu, SSP traffic, SSP Security Jammu and other senior police officer, besides a large gathering witnessed the colorful closing ceremony which was followed by cultural programme.

Choudhary said J&K Police has over the years been organizing Inter Battalion Sports Meet as part of its Annual Sports Calendar.

In the Sports Meet, IRP 19th Bn won the overall Championship trophy by winning 46 medals besides ConstRohit Kumar No.859/IR 7th was adjudged best athlete (Male) after winning (07) Gold Medals. Constable Sheelu Devi No.851/IR 15th was adjudged best athlete (female) for winning (05) gold and (01) bronze Medal. Athletes of IRP 14th Bn remained champion in Cross country event.