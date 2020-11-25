Inter-College Badminton Tournament concludes at GDC Bijbehara

The ‘Inter College Badminton Tournament’ organised by the Department of Physical Education Government Degree College (GDC) Bijbehara for South Kashmir Colleges concluded here, today.

The tournament had started on 11 November. A total of 12 teams from different South Kashmir colleges participated in the tournament.

The final match was played between GDC Bijbehara and GDC Anantnag, which was won by GDC Anantnag while GDC Bijbehara (Host College) remained as runners-up.

Director Colleges J & K, Prof. DrPeerzada Mohammad Yousuf was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The valedictory function was held in the College Auditorium wherein trophies, mementos and certificates were distributed by the Director along with Principals of GDC Bijbehara, GDC Kilam and GDC Kokernag among the winners, runners up and other participants.