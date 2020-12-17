Inter College table tennis tourney begins at Islamia College

The inter college table tennis tournament for both staff and students was inaugurated at Islamia College Indoor Hall here on Thursday.

The event was inaugurated by Principal Islamia College Prof. Shiekh Ajaz Bashir. In student category, 12 college teams from diffrent parts of Kashmir are participating while as in staff event 13 teams are taking part.

On the opening day, 17 matches were played.

On Friday Islamia College will play GDC Anantnag in the first semifinal of the staff tournament while as GDC Iddgah will face GDC Pulwama in second semifinal.

In student event, Islamia College will lock horns with GDC Tangmarg in the first semifinal, while as GDC Bemina will play GDC Pulwama in the second semifinal.

The tournament is being organized by Department of Physical Education Islamia College Srinagar.