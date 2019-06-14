INTER-DEPTT FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT|Zakura Campus KU qualifies for semi finals

In an ongoing inter-departmental football tournament conducted by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports University of Kashmir, Zakura campus KU has made it to the semi finals by defeating Department of Electronics main campus KU in a quarter final match by six goals to nil.

Also Read | Annual inter-college sports calendar framed at KU

According to the statement, Mohsin from Zakura Campus KU scored 2 goals while as Labib, Moomin, Saif and Basit scored one goal each for Zakura campus.

Also Read | NAAC inspection of KU begins

Director IOT, Zakura campus Prof G.M. Bhat and Assistant Director Sports Dr Basharat Ali congratulated the team.

Meanwhile Zakura Campus secured 1st and 2nd position in inter-departmental road race organised by the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports University of Kashmir. Saqib from Electrical Engineering secured 1st position and Mehraj – ud- din from Mechanical Engineering secured 2nd position.