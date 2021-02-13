Inter-District Volleyball tournament U-19 girls concludes

The Inter- District Volley Ball Tournament for U-19 girls concluded at Sports Stadium Doda here today.

The concluding function was attended by the Shoket Ali, DSP (DAR) Doda.

The chief guest, while addressing the gathering of the intellectuals, prominent citizens and PELs, PEMs, PETs, REKs and NYCs department of Youth Services & Sports Doda, appreciated the efforts for organizing the tournament successfully.

In the 1st semi-final, District Kathua defeated District Doda by 2.0 sets, while District Udhampur thrashed District Poonch by 2.1 sets in the 2nd semi final

In the final match, District Udhampur thrashed District Kathua by 3.0 Sets.

The matches were officiated by Murtaza Qadir PET, Muddasar Maqbool Butt PET, Vinod Kumar PEM, Dara Singh PET, Ishtiaq Hussain REK, Zahoor Ilahey PET and Imran REK.