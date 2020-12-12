Sports, Today's Paper
December 12, 2020

International Mountain Day celebrated in Anantnag

December 12, 2020

The Glacier trekking and mountaineering club commemorated International Mountain Day here, the statement from the club said on Saturday.

 It said one of the oldest adventure club of Anantnag celebrated the occasion at the district’s town hall.

Several adventure lovers from the valley, including founding members of the club participated in the event, it stated.

International cricketer ParvezRasool was the chief guest on the occasion, it said.

During the event, the statement said several members of the club and adventure sports fraternity of the valley were felicitated.

The chairman of the club AadilKarim Sheikh presented vote of thanks, it said.

Quoting Sheikh it said the club has been playing its role in fight against the drug menace. 

