Introductory ski course for all girls begins at Gulmarg

After the two back to back boys batches, the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir Wednesday flagged off the first all girls batch for introductory Ski Course at Gulmarg.

The all girls group was flagged of from TRC, Srinagar by Joint Director, Tourism Tabassum Kamili towards Gulmarg. Deputy Director, Tourism Publicity/Recreation, IdeelSaleem, Deputy Director, Tourism Administration, Nighat Alam, Tourist Officer, Recreation, Mudasir Mushtaq were also present.

This is the first girls group of 20 participants drawn from various districts of J&K. The girls group will undergo the 7- Day Introductory Ski Course at Gulmarg, during which the group will be introduced to the basics of Skiing. All the lodging & boarding and the Ski equipment is being provided free of cost by the Tourism Department. A four member Ski Instructors team is imparting Skiing training to these beginners.

The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir has drawn a weekly calendar for imparting skiing training to as many as 6 groups this season. Among these 6 groups, two are exclusively meant for girls.

The first two batches with twenty boys in each group completed their Introductory Ski Course on 31 Dec, 2020 and 13 Jan, 2021. The boys expressed immense joy and thanked the Tourism Department for the unique learning and thrilling opportunity.

During the course of the Introductory Ski training, three of the best among the trainees in each of the six groups will be selected and sponsored by the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir for Intermediate & Advance level courses.

Apart from the Tourism Department, hundreds of boys and girls are being imparted basic Ski training this season by the Youth Services & Sports Department. The Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering has also started various Ski training courses at Gulmarg.