Investigators search doctor's office, probing Maradona death

Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star, which caused a wave of grief across the country. Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologist DrLeopoldoLuque in Buenos Aires’ Belgrano neighborhood. Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death on Wednesday.

It said investigators were trying to secure Maradona’s medical records.