Sports, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 14, 2021, 12:22 AM

IOA forms panel to discuss contentious Sports Code 2011

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 14, 2021, 12:22 AM
Representational Pic

Anil Khanna, one of the vice-presidents of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), has been appointed chairman of a nine-member panel of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for Constitution Governance Reforms and Sports Code Advisory Group. The panel was set up this week and will have its first meeting on February 16.

The panel will review the issues pertaining to the National Sports Development Code 2011 and “interference” of the international sports federations in the affairs of the National Sports Federations (NSFs) of India.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

“As per the Sports Code 2011 guidelines, a president of an NSF is entitled to a tenure of three terms in the office, or 12 years, while it is two terms or eight years for secretary and treasurer. The cooling off period of one term or four years is similar to all three office-bearers. But the guidelines should be uniform for all key office bearers,” said one of the members of the panel.

Since several NSFs aren’t following the Sports Code 2011 guidelines for good governance and transparency, the case is pending in the Delhi High Court.

The panel will also make recommendations that would be taken up with the executive committee of the IOA. Man Mohan Jaiswal, secretary general of the Judo Federation of India, is convenor of the committee.

Latest News
The top-end Model ‘S’ comes with ventilated 8-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and the front passenger, with the memory function for the former.

ARG Automobiles launches Special Edition of Jeep Compass in Srinagar

Six dead after cab rolls down into gorge on Doda-Batote highway in J&K

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will. Image source: Twitter

Dog inherits five million dollars from her dead owner

The other members of the panel are: Sudhanshu Mittal, Onkar Singh, Digvijay Singh, VN Prasood, Abhijit Sarkar, Hemochandra Singh, Ajit Banerjee, Malav Shroff, and Debebdranath Sarangi.

Related News