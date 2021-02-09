IOA writes to health minister for vaccination

The Indian Olympic Association has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, requesting him to consider vaccinating the Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes on a priority basis to give them sufficient time before leaving for the Games.

As of now, 74 Indian athletes have qualified for the Olympics, which will be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8 after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since there is just five months left for the commencement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, two dosage of vaccination for the athletes and officials representing India is required consideration on priority,” IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta wrote in the letter.

“Therefore, we request your good office to consider vaccination of Covid-19 for the Indian athletes and officials who will be representing India in the Tokyo Olympic Games and may please arrange to issue necessary direction in this regard.”