IPL to be 10-team tournament from 2022 edition

Two new teams have been added to the Indian Premier League for its 2022 edition, making it a 10-team affair.

The decision to include two new teams, ratified at Indian cricket board (BCCI)’s 89th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) held in Ahmedabad, will see IPL expand into a 10-team event starting from the 2022 edition.

At present, eight teams compete in the cash-rich T20 tournament, which started in 2008.

In 2011, two new teams — Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala had joined the league in the fourth edition making it a 10-team event. However, one year later, it was announced that the Kochi Tuskers Kerala side would be terminated following the side breaching BCCI’s terms of conditions.