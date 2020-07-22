Sports, Today's Paper
AP
Washington,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 11:39 PM

Ironman World Championship cancelled

AP
Washington,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 11:39 PM
Representational Pic
The Ironman World Championship that previously had been rescheduled is now cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

It’s the first time in the 43-year history of the triathlon event that it won’t be run. Ironman had previously announced that the World Championships would be moved from October to Feb. 6, 2021 and that next year would feature two world championship events. The 70.3 World Championships had been scheduled for November in New Zealand and had also been postponed to early 2021.

