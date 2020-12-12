Islamia College to conduct inter-college table tennis tourney

The Islamia College of Science and Commerce(ICSC) Srinagar on Saturday announced to conduct table tennis tournament.

The statement from ICSC said it is going to organise inter-college table tennis tournaments for students and staff from colleges across Kashmir on December 17 and 18 at the college’s Indoor Hall.

It said in the inter-college boys tournament, 12 college teams from different parts of Kashmir are going to participate, while as in Inter-college staff tournament 13 teams would be participating.