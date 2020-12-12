Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 10:02 PM

Islamia College to conduct inter-college table tennis tourney

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 10:02 PM
Representational Photo

The Islamia College of Science and Commerce(ICSC)  Srinagar on Saturday announced to conduct table tennis tournament.

The statement from ICSC said it is going to organise inter-college table tennis tournaments for students and staff from colleges across Kashmir on December 17 and 18 at the college’s Indoor Hall.

It said in the inter-college boys tournament, 12 college teams from different parts of Kashmir are going to participate, while as in Inter-college staff tournament 13 teams would be participating.

Related News