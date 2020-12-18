Islamia College wins Inter College TT tourney

Hosts Islamia College emerged victorious in both student and staff category of Inter-College Table Tennis tournament held at the college’s Indoor Hall Hawal here on Friday.

In the student category 12 teams of different colleges participated in the tournament in which Islamia College won the title by defeating Degree College Bemina by 2-0 score in the final.

In the staff category 13 teams had participated in the tournament, in which Islamia College defeated Degree College Pulwama by 2-0 sets to lift the title.

On the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed M Hanief Balkhi, chief guest distributed trophies and medals among the top three teams in both categories in the tournament.