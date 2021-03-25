ISSF World Cup | India add gold, silver to continue dominant run

The Indian juggernaut remained unstoppable at the ISSF shooting World Cup with the country’s women shooters grabbing the spotlight by clinching the 25m pistol team gold medal following a silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event here on Thursday.

There was positive news for India after that unprecedented act, as the triumvirate of Chinky Yadav, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat shot a total of 17 to beat Poland’s Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska, Julita Borek and Agnieszka Korejwo, who managed to score 7.

The victory in this event consolidated India’s position at the top of the pecking order with 21 medals, including 10 gold, six silver and five bronze.

Earlier in the day, India’s Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam claimed the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event. The Indian rifle team shot 43 in the gold medal showdown to finish behind the Polish team, which scored 47 to grab the top prize.