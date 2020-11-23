IUST kickstarts inter-department employees TT Tournament

The inter-department employees Table Tennis (TT) Tournament 2020 organised by directorate of physical education and sports of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) was inaugurated on Monday.

Registrar IUST, Prof. Naseer Iqbal was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

In his address, Registrar IUST lauded the efforts of directorate of physical education and sports to conduct such tournaments for the university employees.

He expressed hope that such type of activities will definitely reduce the Psychological impact caused due to COVID19 and would definitely energise and restore the natural rhythm of employees.

The inaugural match was played between Dr Asif Ali Banka (Assistant Professor, Dept. of CSE and Dr Ahsan Hussain (Assistant Professor, Dept. of CSE. The match was thrilling which Dr Ahsan Hussain won by 2:0 sets.

Earlier, Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, assistant director welcomed the Chief Guest and thanked all the participants for their participation in the said event.

Dr. Hilal assured that the directorate will always organise such events, so as to boost the morale of employees.