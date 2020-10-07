'Jashan-e-Dal' water sports festival organised after 3 years

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday declared open the three-day water sports festival ‘Jashan-e-Dal’, being held after a gap of three years.

The event is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme.

He said while the event was being held after three years, the police department is always eager to organise such events with an aim to provide platform to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to prove their talent.

While paying homage to constable Altaf Hussain, who was killed in a militant attack in Nunar, Ganderbal, last evening, the DGP said, “We lost a brave and courageous jawan who did his duty till the last breath of his life.”

He said J&K Police is proud that the gallant and courageous cop.

ADGsP, AK Choudhary, SJM Gillani, AG Mir, IGsP MK Sinha, Vijay Kumar, DC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and other senior police and civil officers, SSsP of different wings, AIsG of PHQ, Commandants of different battalions were present on the occasion.

Additional Director General of Police Armed, A.K Choudhary who is Chairman of Organizing Committee of the event welcomed the Chief Guest Dilbag Singh Director General of Police, officers and participants.

He said about 200 participants will compete in Shikara Race, Dem Boat Race, Dragon Boat Race, Kayaking and Canoeing, Water Polo and Swimming.

Commandant IRP 8th Bn who is the Organising Secretary thanked the Chief Guest, Civil and Police Officers, participants and media.