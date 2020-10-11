Jashn-e-Dal water sports festival-2020 concludes | Water sports gaining popularity: DGP

The three-day long water sports festival Jashn-e-Dal – 2020 organised by J&K Police concluded today at world-famous Dal Lake, Srinagar.

Advisor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar was the chief guest, who distributed the prizes among 70 medal winners.

Bhatnagar said Jammu and Kashmir Police is providing multiple platforms to the youth, and opportunities for them to show and hone their skills in different sports activities.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh complimented ADGP Armed A. K Choudhary and organising secretary SSP Maqsood Ul Zaman, Water Sports Director Bilaques Mir and her team for organising the water sports festival.

“National Camp for water sports is being held in Kashmir soon which will boost the morale of sports lovers of this game. Water sports games are very interesting and the participants took full advantage of the event. I hope that the young and energetic participants will bring lot of medals at the national, international level and will bring laurels to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

ADsGP R. R. Swain, SJM Gillani, A. G. Mir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, IGP Vijay Kumar, IGP CIV (PHQ) Alok Kumar, AIG (Pers) Rajeshwar Singh, other gazette Police/Civil officers, and large number of civilians attended the closing ceremony.