Jehan shines at Austrian Grand Prix

India’s new racing sensation Jehan Daruvala continued his amazing streak of podiums, with a second place finish in Round 3 of the FIA Formula 3 Championship here.

Jehan once again proved his mettle in the sprint event of the championship late Sunday, a support race for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at the 4.318km long, Redbull Ring Circuit. The Indian’s team mate, New Zealand’s Ferrari backed racer – Marcus Armstrong was on pole (starting first) of the highly competitive grid, which had 22 racers within one second.