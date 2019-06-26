J&K bags 36 medals in Thang-Ta Federation Cup

Also Read | Auto Draft

J&K Tang-Ta team bagged 36 medals in the 8th Thang-Ta Federation Cup-2019 that was held Dharmanagar, Tripura from June 12 to 15.

In the championship organized by Tripura Thang-Ta Association in collaboration with Thang-Ta Federation of India, J&K competed against other top seven teams of Country. In the event J&K martial art players shined by bagging seven gold, 17 silver and 12 bronze medals.

“It always great to see our athletes doing well and making State proud.Thang-Ta has been doing it for last more than two decades now. There is consistency in it and I am proud of this sports that has brought too many laurels for the State over the years,” said Ejaz Ahmad, General Secretary of J&K Thang-Ta Association.