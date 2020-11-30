J&K Bank allows star trio to play for Real Kashmir FC

Football fraternity of J&K Bank have welcomed J&K Bank management’s decision to allow its three star footballers to play for Real Kashmir FC in upcoming events of IFA Shield and I-League football tournaments.

J&K Bank management on the instructions of its Chairman RK Chhibber on Sunday allowed three of its star players to play for the Real Kashmir FC. The three star players Danish Farooq, FarhanGanaie and Adnan Ayoub were earlier barred by Bank management to be part of the Real Kashmir FC citing its own domestic commitments. However after the intervention of Lt Governor ManojSinha, Bank issued an immediate order relieving three players and allowing them to play for Real Kashmir FC owing to their importance for the team in its National campaign.

Danish Farooq and FarhanGanaie have established themselves as an essential part of Real Kashmir FC in I-League. They have in previous two seasons emerged out as top two Kashmir based stars for the club. The duo even had offers from other top clubs of Country but preferred to play for Real Kashmir FC. Adnan Ayoub who leads J&K Bank side was included in Real Kashmir FC this season and one expects top level performance from him.

Football fraternity including Real Kashmir FC and J&K Football Association have welcomed the move and have thanked Lt Governor and J&K Bank Chairman. “We would like to thank the Lt Governor ManojSinha for supporting us in letter and spirit, including getting three of our players released from J&K Bank to play in the prestigious IFA Shield Cup and Hero I-League, ” Real Kashmir FC Tweeted.

JKFA in its statement has termed decision of Bank as encouraging for the footballers. “J&K Football Association expresses sincere thanks to the Lt Governor J&K and Chairman J&K Bank for relieving three J&K Bank football players namely Danish Farooq, FarhanGanai and Adnan Ayoub for participation from Real Kashmir FC in the prestigious tournaments of the Country. They will play from RKFC in IFA Shield and I-League matches at Kolkata,” JKFA statement read.