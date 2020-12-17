J&K Ice Skating Association holds annual meet

J&K Ice Skating Association held its annual general body meeting at a local hotel here, the statement from the association said on Thursday.

It said the meeting was held on December 16 at Hotel Shahan Shah in which all the office bearers and executive members of the association participated.

It added on the occasion awards and certificates were distributed among the athletes by president of the association Farooq Ahmad Shah, while M Ashraf Dijoo general secretary presented annual general report.

It said during the meeting discussion over summer activities and winter activities to be conducted by the association was also held.

On the occasion president of the association Shah assured athletes of all his support, it said.

The others who attended the meeting included Hafeeza Hassan vice president, Rouf Tramboo joint secretary, Avtar Singh treasurer, Muhammad Yusuf and others.