J&K Police has postponed its scheduled ‘Rune for Peace’ Kashmir Marathon-2019.

The marathon was scheduled for to be held on July 7 at Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar.

“Next date to be scheduled for the said event would be published well in advance. All the concerned agencies, students of the schools, colleges, universities and general public is as such informed accordingly,” a statement by J&K Police said.