J&K powerlifter shines at World Powerlifting Championship

A Jammu based powerlifter Rakesh Kumar has bagged three gold medals in the recently 21st World Powerlifting Championship held in Maharashtra, the official statement informed on Friday.

The championship was organized under the aegis of World Powerlifting Federation (London), it mentioned.

It said Kumar won gold under 110 Kg master category.

The championship was organized by Amateur Power lifting Federation of India at Divisional sports Indoor stadium, Amaravati in Maharashtra, it said.

Meanwhile, Secretary to Government Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department J&K Simrandeep Singh, lauded Kumar for his achievement.