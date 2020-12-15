J&K Premier League | First round Kabaddi competition concludes in Kupwara

The first round competitions of Premier League J&K-Kabaddi tournament concluded at playfield Kulangam in Kupwara on Tuesday.

After the culmination of first round, Kabaddi Club Kupwara has qualified for the second round of the tournament.

On Monday two Kabaddi matches were played, in which Kupwara Club defeated City Sports KC Handwara by 48-28 points, while as in the second match Phorpeth Kabbadi Club defeated Gulposh Kabbadi Club Nutnoosa by 34-27 points.

Meanwhile, two football matches were played at the same venue.

In the first match, Subrato FC Kupwara beat Dar FC Kupwara by 2-1 goals, while as in the second match, City Icon Handwara defeated Madina Star FC Ganapora by a solitary goal.