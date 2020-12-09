J&K Premier League | J&K Bank FC, JKSPDC register easy wins

Playing its first competitive match since its revival J&K Bank Football Club registered an emphatic 4-0 win over Food and Supplies -XI in the match of the ongoing Premier League J&K tournament at Synthetic Turf ground TRC here on Wednesday.

J&K Bank scored four goals in first half of the match. At halftime J&K Bank FC were leading by 4-0.

Though Food and Supplies XI got couple of chances to score, but they were unable to convert them into goals. J&K Bank FC won the match by 4-0 goals.

Earlier, in the first match of the day JKSPDC defeated Lone Star Kashmir FC by 3-0 goals. JKSPDC dominated from the start and went on to score back to back three goals in the first half. JKSPDC emerged winner by 3-0 margin.