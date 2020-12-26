J&K Premier League launched in Kulgam

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Showkat Aijaz Bhat launched J&K Premier League at local sports stadium here, the official statement said on Saturday.

The tournament is being organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the District Association in four sports disciplines including volleyball, hockey, kabadi and football.

Meanwhile, 22 teams from different areas of the district will be participating in the tournament, and the winning teams will go on to participate in state level competition, it mentioned. During the inaugural ceremony of the event ADC and other officers from the sports department were present, it said.