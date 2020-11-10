Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 11:50 PM

J&K Sports Council to conduct league tournaments

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 11:50 PM
Representational pic

The J&K Sports Council is going to conduct league tournaments from 16th of November 2020 onwards under the name and title of ‘Premier league J&K’.

The league Tournaments are to be held at Districts, Divisional and UT levels in Football, Hockey, Volleyball and Kabaddi during the current financial year 2020-21.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Policeman arrested accepting Rs 10,000 bribe: ACB

75 cft illicit timber seized in Kangan

Anti-militancy operations to continue for peaceful DDC polls: GOC Kilo Force

Apni Party for action against schools violating fee order

The president/ secretaries of the concerned Associations Viz, J&K Football Association, Hockey JK, Volleyball Association of J&K and Amateur Kabaddi Association of J&K are informed to keep their teams ready for the participation in the said Tournament.

Related News