J&K Sports Council to conduct league tournaments

The J&K Sports Council is going to conduct league tournaments from 16th of November 2020 onwards under the name and title of ‘Premier league J&K’.

The league Tournaments are to be held at Districts, Divisional and UT levels in Football, Hockey, Volleyball and Kabaddi during the current financial year 2020-21.

The president/ secretaries of the concerned Associations Viz, J&K Football Association, Hockey JK, Volleyball Association of J&K and Amateur Kabaddi Association of J&K are informed to keep their teams ready for the participation in the said Tournament.