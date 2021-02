The 44 member contingent of Wushu martial aet would be representing J&K in the 29th Senior National Wushu Championship to be held in Chandigarh from Febuary 25 to March 2.

The Wushu Association conducted selection trial on Febuary 11 and 12 at Wushu Hall MA stadium Jammu in which around 150 players from 12 districts participated,” Association statement said.

In the previous senior National championship J&K had finished as overall second.