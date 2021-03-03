J&K to become hub of winter sports: Advisor Farooq Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan expressed his gratitude for making the second National Khelo India Winter Games a grand success, which was organised by Union Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and J&K Winter Games Association, held between 26th of February to 2nd of March 2021 at Gulmarg.

The Advisor also thanked the participants and sports organisations/associations who participated in the games and made it a mega sports event. More than 1200 players from 27 states and UTs participated in the second National Khelo India Winter Games, he added.

The Advisor said that it is a step towards making India’s presence felt in the International Winter Games arena and also make J&K a hub of winter sports.

The Advisor also appreciated the efforts put by all the concerned agencies/ departments for timely completion of the arrangements. He specifically thanked the players and people of Kashmir for their unconditional support and endless endeavours for making this sports event a landmark in sports history.

The agencies/ departments which were involved and put their efforts in making the second National Khelo India Winter Games a grand success included Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council, JK Tourism, PDD, Health Department, JK Police and other Security agencies, Gulmarg Development Authority, Hoteliers Association Gulmarg, Traffic Police, Print and Electronic media, Sports Authority of India, High Altitude Warfare School among others.

He also thanked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and DC Baramulla who worked round the clock for successful arrangements needed to be made for the event.

The sports events were organised in many games which included Snow Shoe Race, Ice Skating, Ice Hockey, Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Snowboarding Ski Mountaineering and others.