J&K to have 100 Khelo India Centres: Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that Jammu and Kashmir will have 100 Khelo India Centres.

“We are developing 100 Khelo India Centres in J&K. Out of those, 40 have been established in various parts of the UT while 60 are coming up very soon,” Rijiju said while interacting with sportspersons here. Soon after his arrival, the union minister first attended the 1st Convocation of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar held at Kashmir International Conference Centre, Srinagar.

Later, he attended the function organised by J&K Sports Council at Taj Vivanta here to felicitate 52 “outstanding sportspersons” of Jammu and Kashmir. Among others present on the occasion were Advisor to Lt. Governor Farooq Khan, Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports Alok Kumar and Secretary J&K Sports Council.

“All the players present here will be involved in these Khelo India Centres,” Rijiju said.

He said J&K had got talent and the central government was focussed on providing them “top level infrastructure”. “We are focussed on developing infrastructure in J&K in order to provide talented youth the facility to hone that talent. Some of the facilities have already been developed while others are coming up,” he said.

Apart from felicitating the players, Rijiju interacted with them and welcomed their suggestions. He encouraged players to come forward and share ideas for the development of sports.

The sports minister assured the sportspersons that they will be taken on board by the government in “grooming the next generation” of sportspersons.

“All the respected athletes who are present here will be involved in their respective sports to train youngsters. Their services would be utilised in Khelo India Centres,” he said.

Advisor Farooq Khan on the occasion assured the sportspersons that the government was framing a separate sports policy which would be announced shortly. On Saturday, Rijiju is scheduled to inaugurate the Centre for Sports Excellence (CSE) for Water Sports at Nehru Park, Srinagar. In the evening, he will witness Rugby and Legends Football matches.