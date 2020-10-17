Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 2:14 AM

JK will soon host international watersports competition: Navin

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 2:14 AM
File Photo
J&K Rowing and Sculling Association (JKRSA) held its second Annual General Body (AGM) meeting on Friday with Principal Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry J&K Government, Navin Kumar Choudhary chairing the meeting and highlighting the various achievements of the body.

“We are now working on to bring International Water Sports competition to J&K. With new state of the art water sports facility and equipment coming up at Nehru Park , it is now possible to host International events in Kashmir ,” Navin said.

