JKCA announces team for Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 tournament

J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) on Wednesday announced T-20 squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 tournament.

The 20 member lead by Parvez Rasool while as Shubham Khajuria has been named the team’s deputy for the tournament to be held in Bangalore from January 10. The team would leave for the tournament from Jammu on January 2.

The team’s includes: ParvezRasool, ShubhamKhajuria, SuryanshRaina, QamranIqbal, JiyaadNazirMagrey, Abdul Samad, UsmanPandit, Henan Malik, Puneet Kumar, DorjeyKalyan, AbidMushtaq, Amir Aziz, UmerNazir, Ram Dayal, AuquibNabi, Umran Malik, MujtabaYousuf, Nawaz ulMuneer, Ahmed Omar Banday and Shubham Singh Pundir, while as Paras Sharma, AnkushBandral, Vivrant Sharma, Yasir Ahmed and Adil Rashid have been kept on standby.

The team has been selected following trials held simultaneously in Kashmir and Jammu provinces.

In this year’s tournament, J&K has been kept in Elite group. The team will play all its matches in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, amid COVID-19 all the teams participating in the tournament will be strictly monitored for the virus.